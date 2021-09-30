Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
WNBA playoffs: Sun rebounds to top Sky, tie series 1-1

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 10:10 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-68 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five series at a win apiece.

The Sun won despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones scoring just four points. She didn’t score until 3:11 left in the third quarter and missed seven of her nine shot attempts.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 13 points and Candace Parker added 12.

Game 3 is Sunday in Chicago.

The Sun trailed 59-58 heading into the fourth quarter before starting the period on a 13-3 run to take command. Thomas had six points during the game-changing spurt. Bonner capped it with a 3-pointer with 3:59 left that made it 71-62.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

