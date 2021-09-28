Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate for workers | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | What's driving the rise in vaccinations? | Latest cases in DC region
WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 10:45 PM

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64

No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT

No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT

Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA

No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Phoenix

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

Finals
(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

