Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|90
|68
|.570
|_
|Boston
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|½
|Toronto
|88
|70
|.557
|1
___
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Matz 13-7), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|_
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|7
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
