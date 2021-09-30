Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 90 68 .570 _
Boston 89 69 .563 _
Seattle 89 70 .560 ½
Toronto 88 70 .557 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Matz 13-7), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 _
y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 _
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 7

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up