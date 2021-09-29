Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 9:23 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 90 67 .573 _
Boston 88 69 .561 _
Seattle 88 70 .557 ½
Toronto 87 70 .554 1
Oakland 85 73 .538

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 _
y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 _
Cincinnati 82 76 .519

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

