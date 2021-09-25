Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 5:42 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 88 66 .571 _
New York 87 67 .565 _
Seattle 85 69 .552 2
Toronto 85 69 .552 2
Oakland 84 71 .542

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 _
St. Louis 86 69 .555 _
Philadelphia 81 74 .523 5

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 12, Chicago Cubs 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

