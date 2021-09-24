Wild Card Glance

Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 5:05 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 88 65 .575 _
New York 86 67 .562 _
Toronto 85 68 .556 1
Seattle 84 69 .549 2
Oakland 82 71 .536 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _
St. Louis 84 69 .549 _
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 5

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

