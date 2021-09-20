Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 86 65 .570 _ Toronto 84 65 .564 _ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 86 65 .570 _ Toronto 84 65 .564 _ New York 83 67 .553 1½ Oakland 82 67 .550 2 Seattle 80 69 .537 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 _ St. Louis 79 69 .534 _ Cincinnati 77 73 .513 3 Philadelphia 76 73 .510 3½ San Diego 76 73 .510 3½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

