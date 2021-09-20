Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|_
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|_
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|1½
|Oakland
|82
|67
|.550
|2
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|4
Sunday’s Games
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|_
|St. Louis
|79
|69
|.534
|_
|Cincinnati
|77
|73
|.513
|3
|Philadelphia
|76
|73
|.510
|3½
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|3½
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5
St. Louis 8, San Diego 7
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
