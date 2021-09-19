Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 85 65 .567 _ Toronto 83 65 .561 _ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 85 65 .567 _ Toronto 83 65 .561 _ New York 83 66 .557 ½ Oakland 81 67 .547 2 Seattle 79 69 .534 4

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Los Angeles 95 54 .638 _ St. Louis 78 69 .531 _ Cincinnati 77 72 .517 2 Philadelphia 76 72 .514 2½ San Diego 76 72 .514 2½

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

