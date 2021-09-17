Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 82 64 .562 _
Boston 83 65 .561 _
New York 83 65 .561 _
Oakland 79 67 .541 3
Seattle 78 68 .534 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 94 54 .635 _
St. Louis 76 69 .524 _
San Diego 76 70 .521 ½
Cincinnati 77 71 .520 ½
Philadelphia 74 72 .507

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up