Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 82 64 .562 _
Toronto 82 64 .562 _
Boston 83 65 .561 _
Oakland 78 67 .538
Seattle 78 68 .534 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 _
St. Louis 76 69 .524 _
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 1
San Diego 75 70 .517 1
Philadelphia 73 72 .503 3

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up