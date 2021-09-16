Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 82 64 .562 _ Toronto 82 64 .562 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 82 64 .562 _ Toronto 82 64 .562 _ Boston 83 65 .561 _ Oakland 78 67 .538 3½ Seattle 78 68 .534 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 _ St. Louis 76 69 .524 _ Cincinnati 76 71 .517 1 San Diego 75 70 .517 1 Philadelphia 73 72 .503 3

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

___

