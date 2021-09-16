Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|Oakland
|78
|67
|.538
|3½
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 12, Kansas City 10
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|_
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|_
|Cincinnati
|76
|71
|.517
|1
|San Diego
|75
|70
|.517
|1
|Philadelphia
|73
|72
|.503
|3
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, San Francisco 6
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.