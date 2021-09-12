Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 8:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
San Diego 74 68 .521
St. Louis 73 69 .514
New York 71 72 .497

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (Leone 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up