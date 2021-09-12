Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct San Diego 74 68 .521 St. Louis 73 69 .514 New York…

All Times EDT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct San Diego 74 68 .521 St. Louis 73 69 .514 New York 71 72 .497

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (Leone 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

