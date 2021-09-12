Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego
|74
|68
|.521
|St. Louis
|73
|69
|.514
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (Leone 3-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
