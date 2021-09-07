Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 78 59 .569 _ Boston 79 61 .564 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 78 59 .569 _ Boston 79 61 .564 _ Toronto 74 62 .544 3 Seattle 75 63 .543 3 Oakland 74 63 .540 3½

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 87 51 .630 _ San Diego 73 64 .533 _ Cincinnati 73 66 .525 1 Philadelphia 71 66 .518 2 St. Louis 69 67 .507 3½ New York 69 69 .500 4½

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.