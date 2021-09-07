Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|59
|.569
|_
|Boston
|79
|61
|.564
|_
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|3
|Seattle
|75
|63
|.543
|3
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|3½
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings
Houston 11, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|_
|Cincinnati
|73
|66
|.525
|1
|Philadelphia
|71
|66
|.518
|2
|St. Louis
|69
|67
|.507
|3½
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|4½
___
Monday’s Games
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
___
