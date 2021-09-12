US Open Results

Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $27,200,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
