US Open Results

Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $27,200,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

