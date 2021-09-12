Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 3:04 PM

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

