9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » Sports » US Open Results

US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up