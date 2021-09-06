US Open Results

Monday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday…

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 7-6 (12), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (13), Croatia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, 7-5, 7-5.

