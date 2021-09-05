US Open Results

Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Simona Halep (12), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Neal Skupski, Britain, walkover.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.