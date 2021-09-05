CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 1:30 PM

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Simona Halep (12), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Neal Skupski, Britain, walkover.

