US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies (15), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2.
Second Round
Benoit Paire, France, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Bjorn Fratangelo and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
