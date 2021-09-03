CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » US Open Results

US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:10 PM

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies (15), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Benoit Paire, France, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Bjorn Fratangelo and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

