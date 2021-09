US Open Results

Thursday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday…

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa (24), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-3.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (12), Germany, 3-6, 6-5, ret.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

