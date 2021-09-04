CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
US Open Lookahead: Fernandez follows Osaka win with Kerber

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 7:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Leylah Fernandez hits the court for the first time since the 18-year-old Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka. Fernandez’s knee-to-the-ground, quick-redirect style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 U.S. Open. Fernandez will try and beat a second straight U.S. Open champion when she plays Kerber. She’s not the only 18 year old pulling off surprises in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and now plays qualifier Peter Gojowczyk. Gojowczyk is among a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina takes on No. 12 Simona Halep. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 77.

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly sunny. High of 79.

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: No. 6 Bianca Andresscu beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 17 Maria Sakkari beat No. 10 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3;

Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; No. 13 Jannik Sinner beat No. 17 Gael Monfils 7-6 (1), 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 — Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner are the first pair of Italians to reach the fourth round in U.S. Open history.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Maybe he’s feeling that inside a lot of pressure, but I don’t know. I couldn’t see it during the match.” — Kei Nishikori,

