CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » US keeper Steffen positive…

US keeper Steffen positive for COVID-19, replaced by Johnson

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss his third straight World Cup qualifier when the U.S. travels to Honduras after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old missed the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday due to back spasms and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said that Steffen also was not dressing for Sunday’s home opener against Canada.

Steffen is being replaced on the roster for Wednesday night’s game in San Pedro Sula by New York City’s Sean Johnson, who was in Nashville for a Major League Soccer match Friday, returned to New York and then traveled to Tennessee.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Steffen, who did not travel to El Salvador, was isolated after an initial positive test, which was confirmed by additional testing completed Sunday. The USSF said one other member of the delegation, who was not identified, had tested positive and underwent the same protocol. That person also did not travel to El Salvador.

The USSF said all other potential contacts in the delegation had tested negative.

Steffen is the backup to Ederson at Mancheser City.

Johnson, 31, has made nine international appearances.

New England’s Matt Turner played in El Salvador and Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath also is on the roster.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up