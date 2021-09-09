US-Honduras Summary

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras United States 0 4—4 Honduras 1 0—1 First half_1, Honduras, Moya 1 (DRodriguez), 27th minute.…

First half_1, Honduras, Moya 1 (DRodriguez), 27th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Robinson 1 (Pepi), 48th minute. 3, United States, Pepi 1 (Yedlin), 75th minute. 4, United States, Aaronson 2 (Pepi), 86th minute. 5, United States, Lletget 1, 90+3rd minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_none.

Referee_Fernando Hernández, Mexico. Linesmen_Alberto Morín, Mexico; Miguel Hernández, Mexico.

A_31,000.

Lineups

United States_Matt Turner; Miles Robinson, John Brooks (Sebastian Lletget, 46th), Mark McKenzie; Tyler Adams, James Sands (DeAndre Yedlin, 73rd), Kellyn Acosta, George Bello (Antonee Robinson, 46th); Josh Sargent (Brenden Aaronson, 46th), Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic (Cristian Roldan, 62nd)

Honduras_Luis López; Andy Nájar, Marcelo Pereira (Eddie Hernández, 81st), Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Carlos Pineda (José Garcia, 46th), Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores (Bryan Acosta, 73rd), Jonathan Rubio (Rigoberto Rivas, 46th); Anthony Lozano (Romell Quioto, 46th), Brayan Moya

