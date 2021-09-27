UEFA voids disciplinary case against Super League rebels

LONDON (AP) — UEFA has abandoned its case — for now — against Super League rebel clubs Barcelona, Juventus and…

LONDON (AP) — UEFA has abandoned its case — for now — against Super League rebel clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid due to court action over the pursuit of disciplinary action in regard to the breakaway.

European football’s governing body initially paused the case in June against the clubs who refused to renounce the project which collapsed in April.

Now UEFA has announced that “in the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so called ‘Super League,’ the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened.”

It leaves open the possibility of disciplinary action starting again at a later point.

But, for now, the decision comes after a Spanish judge last week gave UEFA five days to confirm it will abide by the court’s ruling and not punish the teams for their involvement in the Super League as they were facing a possible ban from the Champions League.

Their case was also notified by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. A deadline for submissions to the court is next month.

