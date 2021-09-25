Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 4 0 1.000 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 3 0…

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 4 0 1.000 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 3 0 1.000 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 0 1.000 ½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 2 0 1.000 1 Round Rock (Texas) 2 0 1.000 1 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 0 1.000 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 2 1 .667 1½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 1 .667 1½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 1 .667 1½ Omaha (Kansas City) 2 1 .667 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 1 .667 1½ Worcester (Boston) 2 1 .667 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 1 1 .500 2 Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 1 .500 2 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 1 1.000 2 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 1 1 .000 2 Sugar Land (Houston) 1 1 .500 2 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 1 .000 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 2 .500 2½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 1 2 .000 2½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 2 .500 2½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 2 .500 2½ Rochester (Washington) 1 2 .000 2½ Toledo (Detroit) 1 2 .500 2½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 0 2 .000 3 Reno (Arizona) 0 2 .000 3 Tacoma (Seattle) 0 2 .000 3 Columbus (Cleveland) 0 3 .000 3½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 3 .000 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 4 .000 4

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 13, Reno 5

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 12, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 5

Albuquerque 7, Reno 5

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 13, Las Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

