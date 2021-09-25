Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 2:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 4 0 1.000
Durham (Tampa Bay) 3 0 1.000 ½
Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 0 1.000 ½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 2 0 1.000 1
Round Rock (Texas) 2 0 1.000 1
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 0 1.000 1
Buffalo (Toronto) 2 1 .667
Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 1 .667
Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 1 .667
Omaha (Kansas City) 2 1 .667
St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 1 .667
Worcester (Boston) 2 1 .667
El Paso (San Diego) 1 1 .500 2
Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 1 .500 2
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 1 1.000 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 1 1 .000 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 1 1 .500 2
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 1 .000 2
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 2 .500
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 1 2 .000
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 2 .500
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 2 .500
Rochester (Washington) 1 2 .000
Toledo (Detroit) 1 2 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 0 2 .000 3
Reno (Arizona) 0 2 .000 3
Tacoma (Seattle) 0 2 .000 3
Columbus (Cleveland) 0 3 .000
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 3 .000
Memphis (St. Louis) 0 4 .000 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 13, Reno 5

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 12, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 5

Albuquerque 7, Reno 5

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 13, Las Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up