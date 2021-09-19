Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 69 49 .585 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 69 49 .585 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 60 57 .513 8½ Round Rock (Texas) 60 57 .513 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 52 66 .441 17 El Paso (San Diego) 45 73 .381 24 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tacoma (Seattle) 72 46 .610 — Reno (Arizona) 68 48 .586 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 57 .517 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 51 64 .443 19½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 69 .410 23½ x-clinched playoff berth

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 2

Reno 13, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 4, El Paso 3

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 6

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 1

Reno 10, Salt Lake 7

El Paso 7, Tacoma 3

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

