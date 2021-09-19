Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 11:45 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 69 49 .585
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 60 57 .513
Round Rock (Texas) 60 57 .513
Albuquerque (Colorado) 52 66 .441 17
El Paso (San Diego) 45 73 .381 24
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tacoma (Seattle) 72 46 .610
Reno (Arizona) 68 48 .586 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 57 .517 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 51 64 .443 19½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 69 .410 23½
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 2

Reno 13, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 4, El Paso 3

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 6

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 1

Reno 10, Salt Lake 7

El Paso 7, Tacoma 3

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

