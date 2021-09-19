Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|60
|57
|.513
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|60
|57
|.513
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|52
|66
|.441
|17
|El Paso (San Diego)
|45
|73
|.381
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tacoma (Seattle)
|72
|46
|.610
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|68
|48
|.586
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|61
|57
|.517
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|51
|64
|.443
|19½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|48
|69
|.410
|23½
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5
Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 2
Reno 13, Salt Lake 8
Tacoma 4, El Paso 3
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 6
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7
Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 1
Reno 10, Salt Lake 7
El Paso 7, Tacoma 3
|Monday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
