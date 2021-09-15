Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 11:14 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 66 48 .575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 54 .518
Round Rock (Texas) 57 56 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 63 .442 15
El Paso (San Diego) 44 70 .389 21
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tacoma (Seattle) 69 45 .605
Reno (Arizona) 65 47 .580 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 54 .526 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 63 .432 19½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 66 .416 21½
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4

Reno 6, Las Vegas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Reno 8, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

