Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 66 48 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 66 48 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 54 .518 6½ Round Rock (Texas) 57 56 .509 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 63 .442 15 El Paso (San Diego) 44 70 .389 21 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tacoma (Seattle) 69 45 .605 — Reno (Arizona) 65 47 .580 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 54 .526 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 63 .432 19½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 66 .416 21½ x-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4

Reno 6, Las Vegas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Reno 8, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.