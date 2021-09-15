Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|66
|48
|.575
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|59
|54
|.518
|6½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|57
|56
|.509
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|51
|63
|.442
|15
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|70
|.389
|21
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tacoma (Seattle)
|69
|45
|.605
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|65
|47
|.580
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|60
|54
|.526
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|63
|.432
|19½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|47
|66
|.416
|21½
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Monday’s Games
Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2
Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4
Reno 6, Las Vegas 3
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4
Reno 8, Las Vegas 2
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
