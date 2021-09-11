Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 63 47 .573 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 63 47 .573 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 56 53 .514 6½ Round Rock (Texas) 56 53 .514 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 48 62 .436 15 El Paso (San Diego) 43 67 .391 20 West Division W L Pct. GB Tacoma (Seattle) 65 45 .591 — Reno (Arizona) 62 46 .574 2 Las Vegas (Oakland) 59 51 .536 6 Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 59 .449 15½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 63 .422 18½

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6, 1st game

El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5, 2nd game

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Okalahoma City 12, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 6, Reno 3

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3

Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 3

Okalahoma City 4, Salt Lake 3

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 3

Reno 11, Las Vegas 5

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

