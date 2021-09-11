9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 1:20 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 63 47 .573
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 56 53 .514
Round Rock (Texas) 56 53 .514
Albuquerque (Colorado) 48 62 .436 15
El Paso (San Diego) 43 67 .391 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 65 45 .591
Reno (Arizona) 62 46 .574 2
Las Vegas (Oakland) 59 51 .536 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 59 .449 15½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 63 .422 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6, 1st game

El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5, 2nd game

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Okalahoma City 12, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 6, Reno 3

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3

Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 3

Okalahoma City 4, Salt Lake 3

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 3

Reno 11, Las Vegas 5

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

