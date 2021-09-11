Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|63
|47
|.573
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|56
|53
|.514
|6½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|56
|53
|.514
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|48
|62
|.436
|15
|El Paso (San Diego)
|43
|67
|.391
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|62
|46
|.574
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|59
|51
|.536
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|59
|.449
|15½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|46
|63
|.422
|18½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6, 1st game
El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5, 2nd game
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4
Okalahoma City 12, Salt Lake 8
Tacoma 10, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 6, Reno 3
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3
Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 3
Okalahoma City 4, Salt Lake 3
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 3
Reno 11, Las Vegas 5
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
