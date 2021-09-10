9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 1:41 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 63 46 .578
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 55 53 .509
Round Rock (Texas) 55 53 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 47 62 .431 16
El Paso (San Diego) 43 66 .394 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 65 44 .596
Reno (Arizona) 61 46 .570 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 59 50 .541 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 47 59 .443 16½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 62 .426 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Las Vegas 1, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 7

Round Rock 9, El Paso 6

Tacoma 4, Reno 3

Sacramento 10, Salt Lake 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6, 1st game

El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5, 2nd game

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Okalahoma City 12, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 6, Reno 3

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

