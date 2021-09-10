Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|55
|53
|.509
|7½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|55
|53
|.509
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|47
|62
|.431
|16
|El Paso (San Diego)
|43
|66
|.394
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|46
|.570
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|59
|50
|.541
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|47
|59
|.443
|16½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|46
|62
|.426
|18½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land 2, Las Vegas 1, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 7
Round Rock 9, El Paso 6
Tacoma 4, Reno 3
Sacramento 10, Salt Lake 2
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6, 1st game
El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5, 2nd game
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4
Okalahoma City 12, Salt Lake 8
Tacoma 10, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 6, Reno 3
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.