Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 63 46 .578 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 55 53 .509 7½ Round Rock (Texas) 55 53 .509 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 47 62 .431 16 El Paso (San Diego) 43 66 .394 20 West Division W L Pct. GB Tacoma (Seattle) 65 44 .596 — Reno (Arizona) 61 46 .570 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 59 50 .541 6 Sacramento (San Francisco) 47 59 .443 16½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 62 .426 18½

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Las Vegas 1, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 7

Round Rock 9, El Paso 6

Tacoma 4, Reno 3

Sacramento 10, Salt Lake 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6, 1st game

El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5, 2nd game

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Okalahoma City 12, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 6, Reno 3

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

