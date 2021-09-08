Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|63
|45
|.583
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|54
|53
|.505
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|54
|53
|.505
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|46
|61
|.430
|16½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|65
|.393
|20½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|64
|44
|.593
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|45
|.575
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|58
|50
|.537
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|47
|58
|.448
|15½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|46
|61
|.430
|17½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land 2, Las Vegas 1, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 7
Round Rock 9, El Paso 6
Tacoma 4, Reno 3
Sacramento 10, Salt Lake 2
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
