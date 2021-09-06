Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|61
|45
|.575
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|52
|53
|.495
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|52
|53
|.495
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|46
|59
|.438
|14½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|63
|.400
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|58
|48
|.547
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|46
|57
|.447
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|45
|60
|.429
|16½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 3, El Paso 1
Tacoma 7, Reno 6
Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 1
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque 4, Oklahoma City 1
Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 3
Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 2
Round Rock 14, El Paso 2
Tacoma 14, Reno 4
|Monday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
