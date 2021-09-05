Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 60 45 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 60 45 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 52 52 .500 7½ Round Rock (Texas) 51 53 .490 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 45 59 .433 14½ El Paso (San Diego) 42 62 .404 17½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 61 42 .592 — Tacoma (Seattle) 61 44 .581 1 Las Vegas (Oakland) 58 47 .552 4 Sacramento (San Francisco) 46 55 .455 14 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 60 .417 18

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Sugar Land 5

Oklahoma City 5, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 6, El Paso 4

Reno 13, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 3, El Paso 1

Tacoma 7, Reno 6

Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 1

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

