Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 12:58 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 60 45 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 52 52 .500
Round Rock (Texas) 51 53 .490
Albuquerque (Colorado) 45 59 .433 14½
El Paso (San Diego) 42 62 .404 17½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 61 42 .592
Tacoma (Seattle) 61 44 .581 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 58 47 .552 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 46 55 .455 14
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 60 .417 18

___

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Sugar Land 5

Oklahoma City 5, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 6, El Paso 4

Reno 13, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 3, El Paso 1

Tacoma 7, Reno 6

Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 1

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

