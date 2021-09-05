Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|60
|45
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|52
|52
|.500
|7½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|51
|53
|.490
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|45
|59
|.433
|14½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|62
|.404
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|61
|44
|.581
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|58
|47
|.552
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|46
|55
|.455
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|60
|.417
|18
___
|Friday’s Games
Las Vegas 6, Sugar Land 5
Oklahoma City 5, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 6, El Paso 4
Reno 13, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 0
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 3, El Paso 1
Tacoma 7, Reno 6
Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 1
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
