Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 1:27 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 60 44 .577
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 51 52 .495
Round Rock (Texas) 50 53 .485
Albuquerque (Colorado) 45 58 .437 14½
El Paso (San Diego) 42 61 .408 17½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 61 41 .598
Tacoma (Seattle) 60 44 .577 2
Las Vegas (Oakland) 57 47 .548 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 46 55 .455 14½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 60 .417 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Reno 16, Tacoma 7

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Sugar Land 5

Oklahoma City 5, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 6, El Paso 4

Reno 13, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 0, no-hitter

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

