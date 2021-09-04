Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 60 44 .577 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 60 44 .577 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 51 52 .495 8½ Round Rock (Texas) 50 53 .485 9½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 45 58 .437 14½ El Paso (San Diego) 42 61 .408 17½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 61 41 .598 — Tacoma (Seattle) 60 44 .577 2 Las Vegas (Oakland) 57 47 .548 5 Sacramento (San Francisco) 46 55 .455 14½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 60 .417 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Reno 16, Tacoma 7

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Sugar Land 5

Oklahoma City 5, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 6, El Paso 4

Reno 13, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 0, no-hitter

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

