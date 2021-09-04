Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|52
|.495
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|50
|53
|.485
|9½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|45
|58
|.437
|14½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|61
|.408
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|60
|44
|.577
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|57
|47
|.548
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|46
|55
|.455
|14½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|60
|.417
|18½
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1
Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6
El Paso 2, Round Rock 1
Reno 16, Tacoma 7
Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3
|Friday’s Games
Las Vegas 6, Sugar Land 5
Oklahoma City 5, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 6, El Paso 4
Reno 13, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 0, no-hitter
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
