Triple-A Final Stretch

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 0 1.000 — Buffalo (Toronto) 6 1 .857 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 1 .857 1 Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 1 .833 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 2 Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 2 .714 2 Worcester (Boston) 5 2 .714 2 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 2 .667 2½ Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 2½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 2 .667 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 3 .571 3 Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 4 3 .571 3 El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500 3½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 3½ Tacoma (Seattle) 3 3 .500 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429 4 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 4 .429 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 4 .429 4 Toledo (Detroit) 3 4 .429 4 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 5 Rochester (Washington) 2 5 .286 5 Sugar Land (Houston) 2 5 .286 5 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 5 .167 5½ Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167 5½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 5 .167 5½ Columbus (Cleveland) 1 6 .143 6 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 6 .143 6 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 6 .143 6

Final Stretch Wednesday’s Games Triple-A East

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1

Omaha 10, Iowa 5

Memphis 12, Charlotte 1

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6

Columbus 13, Louisville 3

Toledo 4, St. Paul 3

Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3

Durham 4, Norfolk 1

Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Triple-A West

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 1

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 9, Reno 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 0

Albuquerque 11 Sacramento 3

Thursday’s Games Triple-A East

Durham 8, Norfolk 0

Scranton W/B 6, Rochester 4

Louisville 5, Columbus 2

St. Paul 2, Toledo 0

Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5

Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

Jacksonville 7, Gwinett 5

Omaha at Iowa, canc.

Memphis 6, Charlotte 4

Triple-A West

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 1

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games Triple-A East

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, 4:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

