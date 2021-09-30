Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Triple-A Final Stretch

Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 6 1 .857 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 1 .857 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 1 .833
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 2
Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714 2
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 2 .714 2
Worcester (Boston) 5 2 .714 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 2 .667
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 2 .667
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 3 .571 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 4 3 .571 3
El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 3 .500
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429 4
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 4 .429 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 4 .429 4
Toledo (Detroit) 3 4 .429 4
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 5
Rochester (Washington) 2 5 .286 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 5 .286 5
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 5 .167
Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167
Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 5 .167
Columbus (Cleveland) 1 6 .143 6
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 6 .143 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 6 .143 6

___

Final Stretch
Wednesday’s Games
Triple-A East

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1

Omaha 10, Iowa 5

Memphis 12, Charlotte 1

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6

Columbus 13, Louisville 3

Toledo 4, St. Paul 3

Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3

Durham 4, Norfolk 1

Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Triple-A West

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 1

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 9, Reno 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 0

Albuquerque 11 Sacramento 3

Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham 8, Norfolk 0

Scranton W/B 6, Rochester 4

Louisville 5, Columbus 2

St. Paul 2, Toledo 0

Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5

Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

Jacksonville 7, Gwinett 5

Omaha at Iowa, canc.

Memphis 6, Charlotte 4

Triple-A West

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 1

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games
Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, 4:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up