Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 10:43 PM

All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 6 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 5 1 .833 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 1 .833 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 1 .800
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 1 .800
Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 2 .667 2
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 2
St. Paul (Minnesota) 4 2 .667 2
Worcester (Boston) 4 2 .667 2
Round Rock (Texas) 3 2 .600
El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500 3
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 3 .500 3
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 3 .500 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 3 3 .500 3
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 3 .500 3
Toledo (Detroit) 3 3 .500 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 3 .400
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 3 .400
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 3 .400
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 4 .333 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 2 4 .333 4
Rochester (Washington) 2 4 .333 4
Reno (Arizona) 1 4 .200
Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 4 .200
Columbus (Cleveland) 1 5 .167 5
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 5 .167 5
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 5 .167 5
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 5 .167 5

___

Final Stretch
Monday’s Games
Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 2

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 5, Reno 2

Las Vegas 11, Oklahoma City 9

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games
Triple-A East

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1

Omaha 10, Iowa 5

Memphis 12, Charlotte 1

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6

Columbus 13, Louisville 3

Toledo 4, St. Paul 3

Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3

Durham 4, Norfolk 1

Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

