Triple-A Final Stretch

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 0 1.000 — Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 1 .800 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 4 1 .800 1 Jacksonville (Miami) 4 1 .800 1 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 1 .800 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 4 1 .800 1 El Paso (San Diego) 3 2 .600 2 Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 2 .600 2 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 2 .600 2 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 2 .600 2 Omaha (Kansas City) 3 2 .600 2 Round Rock (Texas) 3 2 .600 2 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 2 .600 2 Worcester (Boston) 3 2 .600 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 3 .400 3 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 3 .400 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 3 .400 3 Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 2 3 .400 3 Sugar Land (Houston) 2 3 .400 3 Tacoma (Seattle) 2 3 .400 3 Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 3 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 4 .200 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 4 .200 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 1 4 .200 4 Reno (Arizona) 1 4 .200 4 Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 4 .200 4 Columbus (Cleveland) 0 5 .000 5 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 5 .000 5

Final Stretch Sunday’s Games Triple-A East

Toledo 9, Louisville 4

Durham 4, Gwinnett 3

Syracuse 5, Scranton/WB 1

St. Paul 11, Iowa 1

Rochester 5, Worcester 4

Indianapolis 17, Omaha 12

Norfolk 6, Charlotte 1

Buffalo 6, Lehigh Valley 4, 10 innings

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Triple-A West

Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 8, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 7, Albuquerque 6

Tacoma 8, Round Rock 2

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 2

Monday’s Games Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 2

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 5, Reno 2

Las Vegas 11, Oklahoma City 9

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games Triple-A East

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 11:05 a.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 1:15 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

