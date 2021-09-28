Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Triple-A Final Stretch

Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 1:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000
Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 0 1.000
Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 1 .800 1
Buffalo (Toronto) 4 1 .800 1
Jacksonville (Miami) 4 1 .800 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 1 .800 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 4 1 .800 1
El Paso (San Diego) 3 2 .600 2
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 2 .600 2
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 2 .600 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 2 .600 2
Omaha (Kansas City) 3 2 .600 2
Round Rock (Texas) 3 2 .600 2
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 2 .600 2
Worcester (Boston) 3 2 .600 2
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 3 .400 3
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 3 .400 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 3 .400 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 2 3 .400 3
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 3 .400 3
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 3 .400 3
Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 3
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 4 .200 4
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 4 .200 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 1 4 .200 4
Reno (Arizona) 1 4 .200 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 4 .200 4
Columbus (Cleveland) 0 5 .000 5
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 5 .000 5

___

Final Stretch
Sunday’s Games
Triple-A East

Toledo 9, Louisville 4

Durham 4, Gwinnett 3

Syracuse 5, Scranton/WB 1

St. Paul 11, Iowa 1

Rochester 5, Worcester 4

Indianapolis 17, Omaha 12

Norfolk 6, Charlotte 1

Buffalo 6, Lehigh Valley 4, 10 innings

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Triple-A West

Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 8, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 7, Albuquerque 6

Tacoma 8, Round Rock 2

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 2

Monday’s Games
Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 2

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 5, Reno 2

Las Vegas 11, Oklahoma City 9

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games
Triple-A East

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 11:05 a.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 1:15 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up