Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 2 0 1.000 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 0…

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 2 0 1.000 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 0 1.000 ½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 0 1.000 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 1 0 1.000 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 1 0 1.000 ½ Worcester (Boston) 1 0 1.000 ½ Buffalo (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1½ Columbus (Cleveland) 0 1 .000 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 0 1 .000 1½ Rochester (Washington) 0 1 .000 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 0 1 .000 1½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 2 .000 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 0 Durham (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 0 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 0 Louisville (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 0 Norfolk (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 0 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 0 Toledo (Detroit) 0 0 .000 0

___

Final Stretch Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Memphis 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Louisville, ppd. to Sept. 23

Lehigh Valley 3, Buffalo 0, 7 innings

Gwinnett at Durham, ppd. to Sept. 23

Worcester 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, susp.

Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. to Sept. 23

Jacksonville 7, Memphis 1

Columbus at Nashville 7, Columbus 6, 10 innings

Iowa 4, St. Paul 1

Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Louisville, 2, 5 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.