Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Final Stretch
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Rochester (Washington)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Toledo (Detroit)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Memphis 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Louisville, ppd. to Sept. 23
Lehigh Valley 3, Buffalo 0, 7 innings
Gwinnett at Durham, ppd. to Sept. 23
Worcester 4, Rochester 3
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, susp.
Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. to Sept. 23
Jacksonville 7, Memphis 1
Columbus at Nashville 7, Columbus 6, 10 innings
Iowa 4, St. Paul 1
Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3
|Thursday’s Games
Toledo at Louisville, 2, 5 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.<
