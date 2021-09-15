Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|64
|52
|.552
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|60
|56
|.517
|8
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|54
|61
|.470
|13½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|53
|61
|.465
|14
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|50
|65
|.435
|17½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|48
|68
|.414
|20
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|70
|43
|.619
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|47
|.580
|4½
|Worcester (Boston)
|65
|49
|.570
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|50
|63
|.442
|20
|Rochester (Washington)
|44
|68
|.393
|25½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|68
|.393
|25½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|74
|42
|.638
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|67
|48
|.583
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|66
|50
|.569
|8
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|60
|55
|.522
|13½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|54
|62
|.466
|20
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|47
|69
|.405
|27
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|44
|72
|.379
|30
___
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Rochester 4
Columbus 2, Toledo 1, 8 innings
Worcester 5, Syracuse 4
Durham 6, Charlotte 2
Norfolk 7, Jacksonville 2
Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 2
St. Paul 13, Indianapolis 4
Gwinnett 6, Nashville 5
Louisville 10, Memphis 4
Iowa 8, Omaha 1
|Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2
Memphis 12, Louisville 3
Buffalo 20, Rochester 3, 1st game
Toledo 8, Columbus 7
Worcester at Syracuse, canceled
Durham 2, Charlotte 1
Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, ppd. to Sept. 18
Nashville at Gwinnett, canceled
Iowa 6, Omaha 5
Buffalo at Rochester, canceled, 2nd game
|Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m
Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
