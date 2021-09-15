Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 11:17 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 68 48 .586
Omaha (Kansas City) 64 52 .552 4
St. Paul (Minnesota) 60 56 .517 8
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 54 61 .470 13½
Columbus (Cleveland) 53 61 .465 14
Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 65 .435 17½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 48 68 .414 20
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 70 43 .619
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 47 .580
Worcester (Boston) 65 49 .570
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 50 63 .442 20
Rochester (Washington) 44 68 .393 25½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 44 68 .393 25½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 74 42 .638
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 48 .583
Jacksonville (Miami) 66 50 .569 8
Nashville (Milwaukee) 60 55 .522 13½
Memphis (St. Louis) 54 62 .466 20
Norfolk (Baltimore) 47 69 .405 27
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 72 .379 30

___

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Rochester 4

Columbus 2, Toledo 1, 8 innings

Worcester 5, Syracuse 4

Durham 6, Charlotte 2

Norfolk 7, Jacksonville 2

Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 2

St. Paul 13, Indianapolis 4

Gwinnett 6, Nashville 5

Louisville 10, Memphis 4

Iowa 8, Omaha 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Memphis 12, Louisville 3

Buffalo 20, Rochester 3, 1st game

Toledo 8, Columbus 7

Worcester at Syracuse, canceled

Durham 2, Charlotte 1

Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, ppd. to Sept. 18

Nashville at Gwinnett, canceled

Iowa 6, Omaha 5

Buffalo at Rochester, canceled, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m

Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

