Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 61 45 .575 — Omaha (Kansas City) 60 46 .566 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 54 51 .514 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 50 55 .476 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 49 54 .476 10½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 44 61 .419 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 43 62 .415 17 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 61 41 .598 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 43 .578 2 Worcester (Boston) 58 47 .552 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 47 56 .456 14½ Rochester (Washington) 43 59 .422 18 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 40 62 .392 21 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 67 38 .638 — Jacksonville (Miami) 60 46 .566 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 59 46 .562 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 56 50 .528 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 50 55 .476 17 Norfolk (Baltimore) 42 63 .400 25 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 41 65 .387 26½

Thursday’s Games

Columbus 8, St. Paul 1

Memphis 9, Gwinnett 6, 1st game

Memphis at Gwinnett, 2nd game

Louisville 5, Nashville 2, 1st game

Louisville 3, Nashville 0, 2nd game

Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 3

Worcester 10, Rochester 2

Charlotte 3, Norfolk 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2

Jacksonville 6, Durham 5

Indianapolis 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 5, Omaha 3

Friday’s Games

Nashville 5, Louisville 4

Buffalo 1, Scranton/WB 0

Worcester at Rochester 2

Norfolk 4, Charlotte 0

Syracuse 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Jacksonville 4, Durham 3, 12 innings

Iowa 9, Indianapolis 4

Memphis at Gwinnett, susp.

Columbus 7, St. Paul 6

Omaha 6, Toledo 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Columbus, 2 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

