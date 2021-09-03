Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|61
|45
|.575
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|60
|46
|.566
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|54
|51
|.514
|6½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|50
|55
|.476
|10½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|49
|54
|.476
|10½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|44
|61
|.419
|16½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|62
|.415
|17
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|43
|.578
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|58
|47
|.552
|4½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|47
|56
|.456
|14½
|Rochester (Washington)
|43
|59
|.422
|18
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|62
|.392
|21
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|67
|38
|.638
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|60
|46
|.566
|7½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|59
|46
|.562
|8
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|56
|50
|.528
|11½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|50
|55
|.476
|17
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|42
|63
|.400
|25
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|65
|.387
|26½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Columbus 8, St. Paul 1
Memphis 9, Gwinnett 6, 1st game
Memphis at Gwinnett, 2nd game
Louisville 5, Nashville 2, 1st game
Louisville 3, Nashville 0, 2nd game
Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 3
Worcester 10, Rochester 2
Charlotte 3, Norfolk 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2
Jacksonville 6, Durham 5
Indianapolis 6, Iowa 2
Toledo 5, Omaha 3
|Friday’s Games
Nashville 5, Louisville 4
Buffalo 1, Scranton/WB 0
Worcester at Rochester 2
Norfolk 4, Charlotte 0
Syracuse 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Jacksonville 4, Durham 3, 12 innings
Iowa 9, Indianapolis 4
Memphis at Gwinnett, susp.
Columbus 7, St. Paul 6
Omaha 6, Toledo 4
|Saturday’s Games
St. Paul at Columbus, 2 4:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
