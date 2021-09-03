CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 11:57 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 61 45 .575
Omaha (Kansas City) 60 46 .566 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 54 51 .514
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 50 55 .476 10½
Columbus (Cleveland) 49 54 .476 10½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 44 61 .419 16½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 43 62 .415 17
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 61 41 .598
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 43 .578 2
Worcester (Boston) 58 47 .552
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 47 56 .456 14½
Rochester (Washington) 43 59 .422 18
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 40 62 .392 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 67 38 .638
Jacksonville (Miami) 60 46 .566
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 59 46 .562 8
Nashville (Milwaukee) 56 50 .528 11½
Memphis (St. Louis) 50 55 .476 17
Norfolk (Baltimore) 42 63 .400 25
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 41 65 .387 26½

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbus 8, St. Paul 1

Memphis 9, Gwinnett 6, 1st game

Memphis at Gwinnett, 2nd game

Louisville 5, Nashville 2, 1st game

Louisville 3, Nashville 0, 2nd game

Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 3

Worcester 10, Rochester 2

Charlotte 3, Norfolk 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2

Jacksonville 6, Durham 5

Indianapolis 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 5, Omaha 3

Friday’s Games

Nashville 5, Louisville 4

Buffalo 1, Scranton/WB 0

Worcester at Rochester 2

Norfolk 4, Charlotte 0

Syracuse 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Jacksonville 4, Durham 3, 12 innings

Iowa 9, Indianapolis 4

Memphis at Gwinnett, susp.

Columbus 7, St. Paul 6

Omaha 6, Toledo 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Columbus, 2 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

