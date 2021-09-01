CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 11:52 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 60 44 .577
Omaha (Kansas City) 59 45 .567 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 54 49 .524
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 49 54 .476 10½
Columbus (Cleveland) 47 54 .465 11½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 43 61 .413 17
Louisville (Cincinnati) 42 60 .412 17
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 59 41 .590
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 41 .590
Worcester (Boston) 56 47 .544
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 46 55 .455 13½
Rochester (Washington) 43 57 .430 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 61 .390 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 67 36 .650
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 59 44 .573 8
Jacksonville (Miami) 58 46 .558
Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 48 .534 12
Memphis (St. Louis) 48 55 .466 19
Norfolk (Baltimore) 41 62 .398 26
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 40 64 .385 27½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 1, 1st game

Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game

St. Paul at Columbus, ppd.

Nashville at Louisville, ppd.

Worcester 9, Rochester 7

Charlotte 1, Norfolk 0

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4

Durham 13, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 4, Iowa 3

Memphis at Gwinnett, ppd.

Omaha 9, Toledo 3

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 7, Norfolk 2, 1st game

Norfolk 3, Charlotte 1, 2nd game

Toledo 7, Omaha 2, 1st game

Omaha 4, Toledo 3, 2nd game

St. Paul 9, Columbus 2

Louisville 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, canc.

Worcester 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Durham 5, Jacksonville 1

Iowa 4, Indianapolis 3

Gwinnett 3, Memphis 2

Thursday’s Games

St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

