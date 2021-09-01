Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 60 44 .577 — Omaha (Kansas City) 59 45…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 60 44 .577 — Omaha (Kansas City) 59 45 .567 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 54 49 .524 5½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 49 54 .476 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 47 54 .465 11½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 43 61 .413 17 Louisville (Cincinnati) 42 60 .412 17 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 59 41 .590 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 41 .590 — Worcester (Boston) 56 47 .544 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 46 55 .455 13½ Rochester (Washington) 43 57 .430 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 61 .390 20 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 67 36 .650 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 59 44 .573 8 Jacksonville (Miami) 58 46 .558 9½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 48 .534 12 Memphis (St. Louis) 48 55 .466 19 Norfolk (Baltimore) 41 62 .398 26 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 40 64 .385 27½

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 1, 1st game

Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game

St. Paul at Columbus, ppd.

Nashville at Louisville, ppd.

Worcester 9, Rochester 7

Charlotte 1, Norfolk 0

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4

Durham 13, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 4, Iowa 3

Memphis at Gwinnett, ppd.

Omaha 9, Toledo 3

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 7, Norfolk 2, 1st game

Norfolk 3, Charlotte 1, 2nd game

Toledo 7, Omaha 2, 1st game

Omaha 4, Toledo 3, 2nd game

St. Paul 9, Columbus 2

Louisville 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, canc.

Worcester 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Durham 5, Jacksonville 1

Iowa 4, Indianapolis 3

Gwinnett 3, Memphis 2

Thursday’s Games

St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

