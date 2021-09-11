Timbers beat Whitecaps 1-0 on 66th-minute own goal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Portland Timbers beat Vancouver 1-0 on a 66th-minute own goal Friday night, ending the…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Portland Timbers beat Vancouver 1-0 on a 66th-minute own goal Friday night, ending the Whitecaps’ franchise-record unbeaten streak at 10 games.

Timbers forward Sebastian Blanco started the deciding play by sending the ball to the side of the goal. Felipe Mora controlled it and sent a shot across the net that went into the goal off Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic’s foot.

Portland (10-10-3) has won three in a row to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver (7-8-8) missed a chance to pass Real Salt Lake for the eighth and last playoff spot in the conference.

Vancouver also had won a franchise-record five in a row, the last two since Vanni Santini took over as interim coach after Marc Dos Santos was fired Aug. 27.

The game counted for the Cascadia Cup, a series between Vancouver, Portland and Seattle. It was the first Cascadia game played at BC Place since May 10, 2019.

