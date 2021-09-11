9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Sports » Timbers beat Whitecaps 1-0…

Timbers beat Whitecaps 1-0 on 66th-minute own goal

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 12:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Portland Timbers beat Vancouver 1-0 on a 66th-minute own goal Friday night, ending the Whitecaps’ franchise-record unbeaten streak at 10 games.

Timbers forward Sebastian Blanco started the deciding play by sending the ball to the side of the goal. Felipe Mora controlled it and sent a shot across the net that went into the goal off Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic’s foot.

Portland (10-10-3) has won three in a row to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver (7-8-8) missed a chance to pass Real Salt Lake for the eighth and last playoff spot in the conference.

Vancouver also had won a franchise-record five in a row, the last two since Vanni Santini took over as interim coach after Marc Dos Santos was fired Aug. 27.

The game counted for the Cascadia Cup, a series between Vancouver, Portland and Seattle. It was the first Cascadia game played at BC Place since May 10, 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up