Thursday’s Scores

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-22

Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-6, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15

Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Wayne def. Stanton

Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9

Blue Hill Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

Cornerstone Christian Triangular=

Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9

Dorchester Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

Elm Creek Triangular=

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16

Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14

Holdrege Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-11

Minden Triangular=

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14

Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-5

Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22

Omaha Bryan Triangular=

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16

Paxton Triangular=

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24

Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-23, 27-25

Pender Triangular=

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13

Southwest Triangular=

Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21

Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22

St. Mary’s Triangular=

St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-22, 25-18

St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-13

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8

Consolation=

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-22

Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19

Semifinal=

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Third Place=

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21

York Triangular=

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26

Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20

York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

