Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava Open

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 4:47 PM

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Unseeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Ostrava Open on Tuesday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber struggled with her serve, dropping it three times in each set in the first meeting between the two players on the circuit.

Teichmann will play Alison Riske of the United States or Fiona Ferro of France in the next round.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan saved a match point before rallying from a set down to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Putintseva won in 3 hours, 24 minutes to set up a second-round match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 7-6 (3), 6-1. Her next opponent is Tereza Martincova, who beat Katerina Siniakova 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in an all-Czech wild card match that also lasted more than 3 hours.

