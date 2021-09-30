Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Sporting KC signs captain Russell to extension through 2023

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 2:57 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed high-scoring captain Johnny Russell to a two-year contract extension Thursday that includes an option for the 2024 season.

Russell joined the MLS club in 2018 and has been among the league’s most productive players, scoring 35 goals with 37 assists while starting 100 of 120 games he has appeared in across all competitions. Russell already is seventh on the club’s career list for goals (33) and assists (30) in regular-season MLS games.

Russell helped Sporting KC finish atop the Western Conference in 2018 and ‘20. The club is 14-6-7 with 49 points this season, two behind Seattle for the conference lead, heading into Sunday’s game against Houston.

The 31-year-old Russell began his professional career in his native Scotland. He also spent time playing for Derby County in England before arriving in the MLS.

