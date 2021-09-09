9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » Sports » Spanish Paralympic swimmer to…

Spanish Paralympic swimmer to fly home after anxiety attack

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — A prominent Spanish Paralympic swimmer will be flown home after she was hospitalized in Tokyo because of an anxiety attack, the Spanish Paralympic Committee said Thursday.

Teresa Perales, Spain’s most decorated Paralympian with 27 career medals, has remained in a hospital since Sunday, the committee said.

The 45-year-old Perales was awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for sports in June to recognize her career.

She won silver in the 50-meter backstroke in Tokyo.

Perales lost the use of her legs due to neuropathy when she was 19 and switched from karate to swimming.

The committee said Perales will be taken to a hospital in Spain on her return planned for the coming days.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up