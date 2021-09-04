CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Solheim Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 12:14 PM

At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
Saturday
EUROPE 3½, UNITED STATES ½
Foursomes
Europe 3½, United States ½

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 1 up.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, halved with Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, United States.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, 1 up.

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

