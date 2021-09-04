Solheim Cup Results

|At Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
|Saturday
|EUROPE 3½, UNITED STATES ½
|Foursomes
|Europe 3½, United States ½
Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 1 up.
Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, halved with Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, United States.
Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, 1 up.
Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.
