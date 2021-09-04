Solheim Cup Results

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Saturday EUROPE 3½, UNITED STATES ½ Foursomes Europe 3½, United States…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Saturday EUROPE 3½, UNITED STATES ½ Foursomes Europe 3½, United States ½

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 1 up.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, halved with Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, United States.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, 1 up.

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.