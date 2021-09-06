9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Solheim Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 7:13 PM

At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
Monday
EUROPE 15, UNITED STATES 13
Singles
Europe 6, United States 6

Anna Nordqvist, Europe, halved with Lexi Thompson, United States.

Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 3 and 2.

Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 5 and 4.

Nelly Korda, United States, def. Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.

Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Mina Harigae, United States, 5 and 4.

Nanna Koertz Madsen, Europe, halved with Austin Ernst, United States.

Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lizette Salas, United States, 1 up.

Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 and 1.

Megan Khang, United States, def. Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 2.

Yealimi Noh, United States, def. Mel Reid, Europe, 1 up.

Jessica Korda, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 3 and 1.

Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang, United States, 1 up.

