9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Home » Sports » Solheim Cup Champions

Solheim Cup Champions

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 5

2021 — Europe 15, United States 13; Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

2019 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland

2017 — United States 16½, Europe 11½; Des Moines Golf & Country Club, West Des Moines, Iowa

2015 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; St. Leon-Rot Golf Club, St. Leon-Rot, Germany

2013 — Europe 18, United States 10; Colorado Golf Club, Parker, Colo.

2011 — Europe 15, United States 13; Killeen Castle, County Meath, Ireland

2009 — United States 16, Europe 12; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Ill.

2007 — United States 16, Europe 12; Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad Sweden

2005 — United States 15½, Europe 12½; Crooked Stick Golf Club, Carmel, Ind.

2003 — Europe 17½, United States 10½; Barseback Golf and Country Club, Malmo, Sweden

2002 — United States 15½, Europe 12½; Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn.

2000 — Europe 14½, United States 11½; Loch Lomond Golf Club, Luss, Scotland

1998 — United States 16, Europe 12; Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1996 — United States 17, Europe 11; St. Pierre Country Club, Chepstow, Wales

1994 — United States 13, Europe 7; The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1992 — Europe 11½, United States 6½; Dalmahoy Country Club, Edinburgh, Scotland

1990 — United States 11½, Europe 4½; Lake Nona Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up