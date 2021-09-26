Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Slonina, Fire earn scoreless…

Slonina, Fire earn scoreless draw with Nashville

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina picked up his second clean sheet, helping the Chicago Fire earn a 0-0 draw with high-power Nashville on Sunday.

The Fire (6-15-6), well below the line, matched second-place Nashville (11-3-12) in a game with scarce chances.

Slonina, in just his fourth career start, had the save of the game when he he blocked a point-blank header from Daniel Rios in the 74th minute. Slonina made his first appearance on Aug. 4 as the youngest keeper to start in league history at age 17 years, 81 days.

Veteran Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville for his 11th clean sheet. Nashville is on track to challenge the record of four losses in a season, a feat accomplished six times, including Philadelphia and Orlando City last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up