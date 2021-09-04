CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Shea's late goal helps…

Shea’s late goal helps Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute — his first goal since May 16 — to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nicolás Figal played an arcing ball-in from near midfield to Shea, who flicked in a side-netter in the waning moments.

Miami (7-9-5) has one-goal wins in each of its first three matches against FC Cincinnati, the only team Inter Miami has played more than once and has a perfect record against in MLS.

Cincinnati (3-10-8) is winless, with five losses, in a club-record 12 straight matches.

Miami has lost only one of its last nine.

Nick Marsman had two saves for Inter Miami. The 30-year-old, in his first MLS season, has back-to-back shutouts — the first clean sheets of his career.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up