9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » Sports » Seattle wins 1-0, extends…

Seattle wins 1-0, extends lead atop Western Conference

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead atop the Western Conference.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. It was the first time in the club’s history to earn just one point in any four-match home run. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.

Minnesota was without its leading goal scorer Robin Lod and leading assister Emanuel Reynoso due to injuries.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up