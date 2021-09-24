Ryder Cup Results

At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 Friday UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1 Foursomes United States 3, Europe…

At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 Friday UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1 Foursomes United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.

